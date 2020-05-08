Houston- Douglas Zachariar Watkins, Sr., 85, passed away Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Mr. Watkins was born August 19, 1934 in Leake County to the late Olin Watkins and Myrtle Bassett Watkins. He was a lifelong sweet potato farmer. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Watkins Family Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Greg Moss officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two sons, Douglas Watkins, Jr. (Christine) of Houston and Freddy Watkins ( Amy) of Houlka; five grandchildren, Clay Watkins, Zach Watkins, Brooks Watkins, Richard Foster and Ashley Doss; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Josephine Babb of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin Watkins and Myrtle Bassett Watkins; a son, Ricky Watkins; a brother, Hubert Watkins. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

