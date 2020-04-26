Charles Dudley Watson, 87, died of natural causes on Saturday, April 25, 2020 and went to be with Jesus and his wife, Carnell. He was born in Webster County to T.H. and Irene Watson. He was the third of five children. He grew up on a farm like most people during that time. He attended Wood Junior College and worked in the medical field as a lab technician and he worked for the USDA as a meat inspector. After his retirement he was active in Woodmen of the World and cooked at Camp Woodmen in Ackerman for many years. He was a Gideon and a Red Cross volunteer and a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting, and went on many adventures with his sons. Services will be at 1 PM Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel with Keith Wiseman officiating. Private burial will be at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Webster County. Visitation will be from 11 AM to service time on Tuesday only at the funeral home. Holland - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Charles is survived by two sons, Myron Watson and wife, Bridget of Tupelo, and Russ Watson and wife, Bonnie of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Jessica Hawkins (Jay) of Tupelo, Nick Watson (Anna) of Tupelo, Shane Watson (Lauren) of Tupelo, and Shannon Cooper (Josh) of Potts Camp; five great-grandchildren, Gavin Hawkins, Hays Hawkins, Kenton Cooper, Maddie Watson, and Zach Watson; three brothers and one sister; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carnell Lovelace Watson, who died April 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Gideons International - Tupelo South Camp, PO Box 2647, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
