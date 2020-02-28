Saltillo- Danny Tyson Watson, 68, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, after a brief illness on February 27, 2020. He was born in Saltillo to Tyson and Bertie Watson on February 8, 1952. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a member of Heart Adult Daycare Center. He enjoyed camping, dancing, and watching games shows. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Watson of Tupelo; daughter, Mary Kay Watson Edwards (Brian) of Saltillo; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Watson Shumpert and Dorothy Watson Cole; several nieces and nephews; three stepchildren Rachael, David, Kayla and Jeff Henderson; two brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Jean) Lowery and Ricky Galloway; and grandchildren including, Marissa, Nicholas and Rachael's four boys. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cleta Faye Shinn; and brother-in-law, Edwin Lee Shumpert. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, March 1, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Robert Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be at Saltillo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Twitty, Madison Twitty, David Henderson, Craig Corbett, Britt Corbett, Jaden Henderson, and Brian Corbett. Special thanks to the Mississippi Home Hospice, Dr. Harvey, Dr. Perkins, and Bobby Sanders. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
