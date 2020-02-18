Edward C. Watson of Round Rock, TX passed away on February 14, 2020. Edward was born in Eupora, MS to Thomas Hugh and Irene Looney Watson. He was the third of five children. He was drafted into the Marines in 1951. He served 2 years active duty. He worked briefly for California Eastern Airways in Columbus, MS and transferred to Mission, TX in 1955. In Dec. 1955 he went to Houston, TX and worked for the Air Force at Ellington AFB as an aircraft mechanic and on the inspection dock both in civil service and Air Force Reserves. He worked at Ellington AFB in the 924th Squadron. In Dec. 1957 he met and married Helen Kathleen Brown. They had a son, Paul in 1965 and a daughter, Wendy in 1967. In 1976 the 924th Unit was transferred to Austin Bergstrom AFB therefore the family moved to Austin. Edward retired from Bergstrom after 38 years of service in 1988. He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Irene Watson, wife, Kathleen B. Watson, brothers, William T. Watson and J. Murphy Watson. He I survived by his brother Charles Watson, sister, Mary Sue Boatman, son, Paul E. Watson, daughter, Wendy W. Sanchez & husband, Richard Grandchildren, Jardian Flores (Celina), Drake Flores (Adriana), Olivia & Patrick Sanchez, Amber, Joel & Thomas Watson. Great grandsons: Jacob, Isaac, and Augustine Flores. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home with Pastor Daron Lindeman officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery where military honors will be afforded by the United States Active Duty Air Force.
