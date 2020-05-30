Zilaphine Watson George 59, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was a homemaker and enjoyed dancing, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. She was a veteran of the U. S. States Army. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Terry Etheridge and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 24, years, James George; mother, Zadie Holloway; daughters, Kristanna Andras, Marjorie Nixon (James); step-daughter, Amy Page (James); son, Charles Nixon (Tatum); step-son, Andy George (Theresa); brothers, T. C. Watson, Lee Watson, Emmett Watson and Michael Watson; grandchildren, Jessica, Taylor, Tyler, Nathaniel, Solona, Harmoni, Hayleigh, Rikki, Sapphire, Mark, Zadie, Andrew, Jerome, Rick, Allie, Charles, Willie and Natalie; a new great-grandbaby, Kairi, expected in September; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Bonnie Watson and a brother, Allen Watson. Pallbearers will be William Gingery Jr., Andrew Andras, Jerome Andras, Benji George, Kenny Parker, James Higginbotham and Jeffrey Gingery. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 02, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
