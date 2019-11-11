James Michael "Jamie" Watson, 32, passed away Sunday, November 10, surrounded by his family, at his home in Tupelo, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a longtime employee of Cooper Tire. He enjoyed woodworking and cooking his favorite foods. Those who knew Jamie lost a shining light in their lives. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Burial will be in the Fulton Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Blake Watson; his step-son, Jace Linderman of Tupelo; his mother, Kay Morrison and step-dad, Ted Christensen of Fulton; and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Randle Watson; paternal grandparents, Paul E. and Jewel Watson; maternal grandparents, Reverand James and Betty Price. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the FUMC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 907, Fulton, MS 38843. A special thanks to the N.M.M.C. nursing staff and Spring Valley Hospice Staff, whose memory we will always carry. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
