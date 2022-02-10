John M. Watson, 91, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home. He was born October 19, 1930, in Abbeville to John David and Minnie Wilma Bradley Watson. He worked for Singer Sewing Machine co for many years and retired from McDonnell-Douglas Corp. after 30 years. John was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the St. Charles No. 241 Lodge in St. Charles, MO and a member of the Scottish Rite and a Baptist. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He loved taking trips to Colorado to Elk hunt. He was a loving family man. He loved his kids, his grandkids and great-grandkids. Services will be 3 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his children, Debra Carter of Saltillo, Lexie Watson (Brenda) of Foley, MO and Sandra Wiseman (Robert) of Foley, MO; one daughter-in-law, Donna Smith of Foley, MO; 8 grandchildren, Calvin Shirley, Rebecca Shirley, John Wiseman, Rosie Kincade, Samantha Wiseman, Nicole Watson, Billy Smith and Chantel Smith; 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Watson; one son, John Andrew Watson; two brothers, Charles Watson and David Watson; three sisters, Ruby Dickens, Sarah Tramel and Pattie Tramel; one son-in-law, Bart Carter. Pallbearers will be Calvin Shirley, John Wiseman, Zach Watson, Robert Wiseman, Jerome Kelson and Danny McLain. Memorials may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children. Visitation will be 5 - 7 Friday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
