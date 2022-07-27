James "Jim" Murphy Watson, Jr., 58, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his residence in the Morgantown Community of Sturgis, Mississippi. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church of Sturgis with Bro. Luke Gardner and Bro. Charles Smith officiating. Visitation will be the day of the service at the church from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will immediately follow the service in Morgan Chapel Cemetery in Oktibbeha County. Jim was born on May 19, 1964, to James Murphy Watson, Sr. and Bennie Coggin Watson. He is a member of Morgan Chapel Baptist Church where he served as the music director. Jim was a graduate of Itawamba Community College where he earned an Associate of Science degree. As an avid outdoorsman, he found joy in his work as the owner of Clear Creek Land and Timber Company. Jim achieved his lifelong dream to become a pilot and enjoyed flying his plane. He also loved horses and enjoyed coaching t-ball. Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years Brenda Beasley Watson; two sons Taylor Watson and wife Sissy and Reid Watson and wife Mary all of the Morgantown Community. He is also survived by his mother Bennie Watson of Griffin, Georgia; and by his two sisters Susan Watson (Jeff) Marlin and Stacy Watson Hopper. One of his greatest joys was being "Papaw" to his five grandchildren: Nathan, Aubrey, Spencer, Cullen, and Penelope. Jim is preceded in death by his father, two children Sydney Elaine Watson and William Grayson Watson, and his grandchild Elijah Tuck Watson. Memorials in honor of Jim may be given to Ronald McDonald House Charities at rmhc.org/donate or to Morgan Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Jackie Makamson, P. O. Box 157, Sturgis, MS 39769. Services are under the direction of Nowell-Massey Funeral Home, 724 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest register at www.nowellmasseyfuneralhome.com.
