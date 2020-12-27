Linda Gail Palmer Watson, 72, left this world Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born June 6, 1948 to the late Billy Gordon Palmer and the late Henry Lavee Robinson Mills. Linda wore many hats in her lifetime, but her most treasured was mom. Later in life, her childhood dream became true when she became a RN. She retired after many years of love and service in 2014. Services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Matthew Thigpen officiating and Melanie Golding and Anna Watson Eulogizing. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 Monday, December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Survived by her sons: Kevin Watson of Mantachie and Heath Watson of Fulton; daughter of heart, Anna Watson of Fulton; very special granddaughter, Haley Watson; great-granddaughters: Addi-Klair Watson and Nora-June Bucci; special niece, Lisa Hughes (Butch) Wallace; special nephew, Steve (Debbie) Hughes;two very special sisters: Janice Whitmon and Linda Wigginton; cousins: Willa Jean McCarthy and Sheila Dempsy. Linda was loved by too many cousins, co-workers, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances to mention. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy Hughes, sister-in-law, Jane Hughes Pallbearers are Steve Hughes, Donald Roberts, Jackie Robinson, Sam Maxcy, Doug Smith, Mackey Wade, Danny Wigginton, Marty Christian Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tilden Fire Department In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in honor of Linda Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
