Louis Ray Watson, 85, passed away on August 17, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed boating, camping and working in his garden. He loved his family, and enjoyed those great-grandbabies. He was machine mechanic at Lucky Star for 47 years, veteran of the United States Army National Guard and he was a member of Lebanon Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 19, 2021at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Ricky Bishop and Bro. Justin Watson officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Guin Watson; daughter, Debbie Gray (Shane); son, Mitchell Watson (Karen); grandchildren, Kayla Jones (Brian), Bethany Speck (Chad), Justin Watson (Amanda) and Katelyn Gray (Michael); great-grandchildren, Hudson Jones, Watson Jones, Sarah Kathryn Jones, Brogon Speck, Candler Speck, Sawyer Watson, Dawson Gray and Mary Elizabeth Gray; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Mable Arnold Watson; in-laws, J.P. and Connie Guin; great-grandchild, Spencer Watson. Pallbearers will be Trent Baggett, Cole Baggett, Chad Speck, Michael Gray, Jimmy Worley and Shane Gray. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 - 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
