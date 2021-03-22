Margaret Watson, 47, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at NMMC in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Provision Ministry Chruch, Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Provision Ministry Church . Burial will follow at Watson Cemetery.

