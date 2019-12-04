BATON ROUGE, LA FORMERLY OF WEST POINT -- Mr. Thomas Edward "Buddy" Watson, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 04, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.