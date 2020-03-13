Spencer James Watson, was born on March 09, 2020 at the NMMC and was carried by Jesus to be Heaven's little Angel. Though Spencer's time on earth was short, he is loved by his parents, big brother, and his whole family. We will forever cherish him in our hearts and memories. Daddy and Momma love you, Spencer James. "And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." Phillipians 4:7 A private celebration of life service was held at Prentiss Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Spencer was survived by his parents, Justin and Amanda Watson of Corinth; brother, Sawyer Luke of Corinth; Grandparents, Gary and Jean Spencer of Cordova, TN, Mitchell and Karen Watson of Baldwyn; Great-grandparents, Jeanine Martin, Lamar and Jean Skinner, Louis Ray and Carolyn Watson; and he was loved and will be missed by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Darnell Martin, Derrell and Mary Spencer. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
