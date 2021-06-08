Teressa Jo Brewer Watson, 63, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home in Hermitage, Tennessee. She was born January 26, 1958, to Dow Claran and Wilma Lee Stafford Brewer. She was a graduate of Tremont High School, Itawamba Junior College, and the University of Mississippi. She began her career with Federal Express in 1983, being one of the first couriers in the Tupelo area. She completed 38 years of service with her last years working as dispatcher. She lived the past 21 years in Hermitage, Tennessee, where she was a member of Hickory Bend United Methodist Church. She was active in the youth and church activities. Teressa enjoyed sewing and baking and had a special love for animals. She will be remembered as an amazing and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Services will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Amos and Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Brewer Family Cemetery near Tremont. Survivors include her husband, Eddie Watson; her son, Lane Watson; and her daughter, Mary Watson, all of Hermitage; two brothers, Ronnie Brewer (Judy) and Donnie Brewer (Carolyn), both of Tremont; her sister, Amy Farrar (Todd) of Tremont; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Brenda Underwood. Pallbearers will be Mason Tilghman, Preston Tilghman, Myron Stafford, Corey Farrar, Todd Farrar, and Jerry Underwood, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Underwood, Sr., Chance Underwood, Wyatt Adams, Hayden Cockrell, Josh Brown, Johnathan Brewer, Ben Hollis, and Allen Popetz. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Lee County Humane Society, the Nashville Humane Association, or the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Nashville. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.