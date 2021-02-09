Virgie Lee Watson, 68, passed away Thursday, February 04, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 10, @1:00P.M. at Johnson-Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on two hours prior to service Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.

