William Grayson Watson was born at 10:36 pm on April 1, 1999, in Starkville, MS. He left this Earth at 11:57 a.m. on July 31, 2021. He spent his whole life at his home in the Morgantown Community of Oktibbeha County, and he thrived in every minute of it. He was an active member of Morgan Chapel Baptist Church and outspoken about his faith in Jesus Christ. He loved to hunt and shoot. He loved riding horses, motorcycles and 4 wheelers. He loved his dog Charlie very much. Gray was an automotive technician at Watson Automotive and was really beginning to get comfortable in his career. He was recently engaged to Ms. Shelbie Brown of West Point, and they had just set the wedding date for June 4, 2022. Gray and Shelbie were anxiously in the process of planning the wedding. Gray loved his family, friends, fiancé, and dog. Most of all, he had a strong desire to know God and to make him known. Gray was survived by his parents Jim and Brenda Watson of Sturgis; brothers, Taylor (Sissy) Watson and Reid (Mary) Watson both of Sturgis; his grandmother, Bennie Watson of Griffin, GA and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sidney Elaine Watson, nephew Elijah Tuck Watson, paternal grandfather Murphy Watson, and both maternal grandparents, Tommie and Earnestine Beasley. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS. Visitation will be from 10-12 with the chapel service immediately following at 12:00. Burial will be in the Morgan Chapel Church Cemetery in Sturgis, MS. Visit www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guest register.
