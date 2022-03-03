Zadie Mae Watson, 84 of Rienzi passed away on March 1, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. She was a member of the Anchor of Life Ministry. She loved sewing, arts and crafts, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Ethridge and Bro. Joey Ethridge will be officiating. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 P.M. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the funeral home. She is survived by her sons, TC Watson (Jackie), Lee Watson, Emmett Watson (April) and Michael Watson; her sister, Mary Ann Bristow; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Zelphia Holloway; her husband, Bonnie Watson; her son, Allen Watson; her daughter; Zilaphine George and her brother, Luther Holloway. Pallbearers will be Matt Norris, John Ericson, Lee Watson, Terry Ethridge, Jeremy Walls, and Jason Watson. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
