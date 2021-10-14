Eddie Gene Waugh entered this life on April 5, 1943, to Mr. Ben Waugh and Pearlie Hendricks in Algoma, MS. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and was a member of Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, MS. He worked for many years at the Market Basket in Pontotoc, MS. He enjoyed sight-seeing, taking photos, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Eddie leaves to cherish his memory: four sons, Willie Cherry (Caroline), Larry Williams, Jack Crawford (Tiarra), and Eddie Davis (Monique); special daughter Peggy Hammond; three sisters, Linda McLeod (Anthony), Diane Hendricks, and Virginia Faye Hendricks; two brothers, Charles Hendricks (Lenora) and Larry Walton (Deborah); ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two aunts, Doris Gardner and Annie Mae Davis; one uncle, James Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Eddie was preceded in death by his wife Eunice Dale Crawford, his parents Ben Waugh and Pearlie Hendricks, his grandparents Sam and Sarah Davis, sister Shelia Gardner, and uncles Eldridge Davis and Sammie Davis. Visitation walk through will be Friday, October 15, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, MS. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the church requests only 75 attendees inside the church. Face masks are required and temps will be checked. The service will be broadcast outside for attendees unable to sit inside the church. Interment will follow at Golden Hill Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
