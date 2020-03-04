VERONA -- Mr. Bonner Wayne Heatherly, 77, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Residence in Verona. Services will be on Private Family at associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

