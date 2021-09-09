Kerry J. "Tootie" Weatherbee (64) passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home in the Pisgah Community. She was a member of Gaston Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, watching sports, supporting MS State, flowers and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Services are 1 pm Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Pete Perry officiating. Visitation will be 11-1 Friday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Tootie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jimmy Weatherbee of Pisgah; her sons, Scottie Weatherbee (Brandy) of Jumpertown and Bobby Weatherbee of Pisgah; her sister, Sherry Palmer (Tommy) of Pisgah; her in-laws, Cecil and Jackie Weatherbee; her grandchildren, Madison (Brandon), Brennan, Baylor, Kara and Emma; her great-grandchild, Braxton and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrell and Elizabeth Padgett and her sister, Lisa Wheeler. Pallbearers are; Tommy Palmer, Charlie Huddleston, Paul Martin, Lane Palmer, Wesley Weatherbee and Mike Glidewell. Honorary pallbearers are the teachers at Jumpertown School. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
