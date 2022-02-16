Joshua Dale Weatherford, known more commonly by his many friends as "J Money", met his Creator on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Ashland, Miss. He was 33 years old. Josh had an infectious personality and a hearty laugh. He never met a stranger and his smile lit up any room. His sweet, kind nature and big heart endeared him to many. A practical jokester to the point of being "goofy" at times, Josh enjoyed all genres of music and was a fair "rapper" himself. He was a master pool shark, a great cook especially grilling and an excellent photographer. He was an above average "conspiracy theorist" and enjoyed doing good deeds for others. Josh was born in Tupelo on Sept. 30, 1988 to Rodney Dale Weatherford and Rebecca Ann Noble Weatherford. He was excellent with his hands and owned his own "handy man" business. He was educated in the Tupelo Public Schools. He loved his family and worshiped the ground his 4 year old son, Barrett "Buddy B" walked on. He always enjoyed spending time and encouraging his two sisters, Maggie and Mary Bennett. A service celebrating his life will be held at 6 PM today Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Pastor Colby Cuevas officiating. Visitation will be begin at 4 PM today and continue until service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 6 PM today and will be archived thereafter. Josh is survived by his son, Buddy B; his mother, Becky Noble Weatherford; his father, Rodney Weatherford; his beloved sisters, Margaret Ann "Maggie" Weatherford and Mary Bennett Weatherford; his grandparents, Carolyn Noble (Pick, deceased) and Elsie Weatherford (Ernest , deceased); the love of his life, Jordan Herndon; several aunts, uncles and cousins and a multitude of friends. Memorials may be made in memory of Josh to the Barrett Gray Weatherford fund c/o Community Bank, 1317 North Gloster St., Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
