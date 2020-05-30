James Clinton Weatherly, 76, passed away May 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial East-Memphis, TN. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church and retired from Stegall Ford as a mechanic. He loved horses, coon hunting, and watching his grandchildren compete in horse shows. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Weatherly; daughters, Telethia Stepp(Randle), Tanya Moorman(Shane), and Paula Holloway; grandchildren, Hannah Stepp May(Drew), Dillon Holloway, Jace Akers, and Paisley Moorman; one great-grandchild, Peyton May; brother, Kenneth Weatherly, Jerry Weatherly(Glenda) and Roger Weatherly(Carol) ; sister, Patsy Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Faye Weatherly; brother, Steve Weatherly; son-in-law, Joe Holloway; and grandson, Noah Stepp. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2PM at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Richie Stegall, Wayne Stegall, Cary Saxon, Scotty Stegall, Kevin Stegall, Mark Stegall, and Marty Priest. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 5-9PM at the church and Saturday, May 30, 2020 1PM until service time at the church.
