Ira Shannon Weatherly, age 66, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. Shan was, first and foremost, a faithful man of God, was devoted to his family every day, and loyal to his many friends through the years. Shan was a longtime faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo where he was a greeter. He loved welcoming people at church, and his warm and sincere personality were apparent. In his early working years, Shan was a high school coach. After that, he worked for 40 years in the corrugated box business with the same company. Shan graduated from Pontotoc High School in his hometown and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi. He was an all-star quarterback for the Pontotoc Warriors where he was named Little Ten Conference Player of the Year in 1973. Tennis was another sport in which he excelled, and he played competitively for many years. He loved watching his children play sports, and he was an avid fan and supporter of the Ole Miss Rebels. Shan always enjoyed listening to music that was written and sung by his beloved brother, Jim, and he enjoyed spending quality time with his three precious granddaughters. Shan leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Kevin Ann Weatherly of Belden; two children, Brandon Weatherly (Lyssa) of Madison and Hannah Kimbrough (Matthew) of Tupelo; three granddaughters, Olivia, Evelyn Claire, and Nora; two sisters, Sherrie Winter and Elise Black (Scott), all of Pontotoc; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Weatherly. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Winter. Services honoring Shan's memory will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Boler officiating and special music provided by Randy Wood. Burial will be in Ecru Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Wilder, Terry Wood, Jeff Roberson, Danny Kennedy, Larry Stewart, David Helms, Steve White, and Tommy Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Winter, Zack Weatherly, Scott Black III, Josh Montgomery, and Brad Wardlaw. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
