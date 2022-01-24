Stacy Lebow Robinson Weatherly, 34, resident of Ashland, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Stacy will be at 3 PM Tuesday, January 25 with Bro. Bradley Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery. Stacy was born March 10, 1987 in New Albany and is the daughter of Tim Robinson and Nancy Smith Robinson of Ripley. She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant with the Ashland Health & Rehabilitation Center as long as health permitted. A Christian, Stacy will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her children. She had a kind, gentle spirit and offered to help anyone in need. Music, singing, nature and watching ghost stories on television were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 3 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her parents, Stacy is survived by her husband of ten years, Andrew Weatherly, one daughter, Rebecca Weatherly, three sons, James Wilbanks, and Dillan and Andrew Weatherly, one sisters, Renee Bright(Josh) of Walnut, one brother, Matt Robinson(Shaina) of Ripley, nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Vadine Robinson, and a grandmother, Evelyn Plaxico. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Stacy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
