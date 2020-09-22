Stephanie Lynn Phillips Weatherly, age 47, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahasee, FL. She was born March 11, 1973 to Harold and Virginia Walls Phillips. Stephanie was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1991 and worked as a Registered Nurse until her health declined. Stephanie battled with Multiple Sclerosis for many years but she never met a stranger and was a friend to all she met. She enjoyed being around her family and friends. Due to COVID 19 the family will celebrate Stephanie's life in a private service at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Neal Perry, Rev. Philip Jackson and Rev. Doug Jones officiating; burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the Victory Baptist Church Facebook page for all the extended family and friends to view. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the service. Survivors include her husband, Brian Weatherly; her son, Will Weatherly and Hannah; her mother, Virginia Ellen Walls Phillips; two sisters, Patsy Miller and Dean and Beverly Herndon and Bro. Greg; two brothers, Jerry Phillips and Shane Phillips and Kim Watts; her mother-in-law, Wanda White and Freddie and sister-in-law, Glenise Cross and Derek; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Dean Phillips. Pallbearers will be Mike Owens, Josh Herndon, Evan Herndon, Chris Phillips, Chad Phillips and J.D. Hicks. Please visit our website to leave a message for the family, www.browningpontotoc.com
