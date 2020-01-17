IUKA -- Bonnie Jean "Mamaw" Weathers, 68, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, at 3:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Carpenter Cemetery.

