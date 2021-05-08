Garry Keith Weathers, 60, resident of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Weathers will be at 11 AM Monday, May 10 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Kerry Davis officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at 3 PM in Joel Cemetery in Tishomingo County. Garry was born April 25, 1961, the son of the late William Arlin and Leona Provins Weathers. He received his education in the Indiana Public School System and was a proud owner of his family's auto repair shop. In later years, he was employed with Master-Bilt in New Albany. A Christian and an avid musician, Garry will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, and playing his guitar. He leaves behind his beloved family and friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Monday, May 10 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Barbara Thompson Weathers of New Albany, four sons, Keith Thompson, Garry Weathers, John Weathers, and Justin Weathers, all of New Albany, three sisters, Brenda Edge, Vicky Davis, Debbie Little, and eleven grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Weathers family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
