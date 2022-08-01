Karrie Wilson Weathers, 91 of Eggville took his final flight Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born at home in Eggville on February 1, 1931 to the late Denver and Louie Weathers. He graduated from Mooreville High School in 1951 where he was a basketball all-star. Karrie joined the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War. He retired after 25 years of service as a Master Sergeant. After active duty, he became a partner with his brother, Dudley Weathers at Weathers Auto Supply. He started Capital Auto Glass in 1966. Karrie also served as Lee County Tax Assessor, retiring after 16 years. Dedicated to serving others, Karrie was a member of the Lee County Shrine Club and a founding member of The Flying Fez. He enjoyed flying children to the Shriner's Hospital in Galveston, Texas. He was also a 50 year member of the Tupelo Masonic Lodge 318, a founding member of the Tupelo Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a founding member of the Tupelo Veterans Memorial Park. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a private pilot for over 30 years. In Karrie's own words, he enjoyed flying out of "Eggville International Grass Airfield!" He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church. Karrie leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Barbara Finley Weathers; three children, Steve Weathers, Julie Weathers Watson (Woody), Mark "Winky" Weathers (Roxy); eight grandchildren, LeAnna Hill (Todd), Brittiany Weathers (Daniel), Luke Weathers (Wendy), Erin Tullos (Adam), Hannah Treece (Nick), Emily Weathers, Tyler Weathers (Meagan), and Katie Weathers Gazaway (Mason); seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Juanita Weathers Franks Knight (John). He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Louie Weathers; his brother, Dudley Weathers, and a great-granddaughter, Sophie Gazaway. Services with full military honors will be 3 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bert Harper and Rev. Jimmy Henry officiating. Private burial will be in Eggville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Tyler Weathers, Luke Weathers, Larry Weathers, Perry Franks, Ronnie Bell and Todd Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Treece, Adam Tullos, Mason Gazaway, Todd Weathers, Ben Hardin, Mike Robertson, and the members of KWVA. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Karrie's memory to a church or charity of the donor's choice is encouraged. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
