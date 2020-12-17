Karen Weatherspoon, 48, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, IL. Services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12pm, Graveside at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 4-6pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at wwww.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

