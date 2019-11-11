FAYETTEVILLE, TN, FORMERLY OF IUKA, MS -- Frances Martin Weaver, 87, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Donalson Care Center in Fayetteville, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, November 12, at 3:00 p.m. at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Asphalt Rock Cemetery.

