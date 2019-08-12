Columbus-Hal Junior Weaver, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Born on March 14, 1931, he was a son of Hal Major and Hazel Hull Weaver. Hal graduated from Hatley High School with the Class of 1947. He attended Itawamba Junior College before obtaining his Mechanical Engineering degree from Mississippi State University. Hal served in the US Army during the Korean War, where he served for two years as a driver for the 25th Armored Division. He worked for Bosch from 1954 until 1974. Hal also worked as a buyer for Parham Tractor Company/Hyster. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Columbus. Hal was a strong-willed, opinionated, and highly intelligent man. He was courageous, and even endured chemotherapy treatments at the age of 85. Hal loved animals. He enjoyed talking politics and watching the news. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, planting strawberries, and hunting quail when in season. Hal loved watching sports on TV, especially when MSU and Ole Miss were playing, and he was a fan of MSU Women's basketball. He had a sweet tooth and liked to go out for cakes, pies and other goodies, but breakfast was his favorite meal of the day. Hal was passionate about volunteering at food banks and homeless shelters. He had a good heart. He will be missed. Hal is survived by his daughters, Terry Elaine Fisher, Montgomery, TX, Linda Gail Lochridge, Aberdeen; son, Larry Hal Weaver, Hatley; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Weaver Knox, Woodstock, GA; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Steve Fagen, and Dot. In addition to his parents, Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Weaver; and brothers, Claude Wendell Weaver and Glen Stanley Weaver. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 12PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Gary Self officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Pallbearers will include members of the military. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10AM until the service hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.