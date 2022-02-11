Jerry D. Weaver, 67, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1955, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Travis Erastus and Syble Inez Bray Weaver. He worked for Stanley Mirror and Door for 15 years and then at Cooper Tire and Rubber for the past twelve years. He was a mechanic at heart. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing with his grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Little Brown Cemetery in Prentiss County. Survivors include his wife, Vickie Weaver, of Tupelo; three daughters, Tabatha Foy (Mark) of Wasilla, Alaska, Mandi Bishop (Greg) of Florence, MS, and Jessica Johnson (Corey) of Amory, MS; two brothers, Louis "Lou Dog" Weaver of Dorsey and Paul Weaver (Selena) of Nettleton; one sister, Louise Gail Mosely (Rob) of Mooreville; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Judy Weaver. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Weaver family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.