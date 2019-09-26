Kenny Dale Weaver, 56, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home. He was born February 14, 1963 to the late Rex Weaver and the late Mauldine Wright Weaver. Kenny worked in the concrete industry for many years before retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday September 27, 2019 at Weaver Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home assisted the family. He is survived by his siblings, Faye Wilson of Fulton, Lenny (Debbie) Weaver of Pontotoc, and Donna Williams of Guntown. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

