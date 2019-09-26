Kenny Dale Weaver, 56, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home. He was born February 14, 1963 to the late Rex Weaver and the late Mauldine Wright Weaver. Kenny worked in the concrete industry for many years before retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday September 27, 2019 at Weaver Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home assisted the family. He is survived by his siblings, Faye Wilson of Fulton, Lenny (Debbie) Weaver of Pontotoc, and Donna Williams of Guntown. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.