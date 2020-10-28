Mr. Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Weaver, 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born in Houston, Mississippi on November 19, 1954 to Leander Franklin Weaver and Cora Lee Harrington Weaver. Kenny was a faithful member of Macedonia Methodist Church and an avid Mississippi State Fan. "Go Dogs!" He worked as a Funeral Director at Houston Funeral Home since 2005. He was a licensed insurance agent where he wrote for many insurance companies. He also was a former teacher and a coach. Funeral Services will be held at Macedonia Methodist Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Keith Carter and Rev. Kevin Lindley officiating. Visitation will be at Macedonia Methodist Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 P.M. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Weaver is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Norwood) Weaver Taylor of Houston; Nicholas (Jamie) Weaver of Amory; his father and mother in law, Max "Sonny" Rubye Kimbrough of Houston; his sister-in-law, Patti (Dean) Daniel of Houston; his brothers, Danny Frank (Linda) Weaver of Hoover, AL and Barry Weaver of Tupelo; his brother-in-law, Roger Kimbrough of Houston; his grandchildren, Kenslee Taylor, Cannon Taylor, Lauren Alexander, Caleb Weaver, and Luisa Weaver. Mr. Weaver is preceded in death by his parents, and his only love, his wife, Debbie Kimbrough Weaver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Macedonia Cemetery Fund 2038 Highway 8 East Houston, MS 38851 Pallbearers will be Norwood Taylor, Caleb Weaver, Corey Weaver, Alex Weaver, Christopher Daniel, and Ches Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be the graduating class of 1973. **The family has asked that a mask MUST be worn at all times during the services for Mr. Kenny Weaver. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. We also ask that you practice 6ft social distancing and refrain from personal contact due to Covid- 19 exposure. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
