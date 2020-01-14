Marion "Joan" Weaver, 76, left her earthly course on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Lauderdale County, AL on May 18, 1943 to Arthur Marion and Kathryn E. Curtis Freeze. Joan graduated from Rogers High School in Greenhill, AL. She married the love of her life, Carl Weaver, on August 29, 1962. She attended beauty school and State Technical Institute in Memphis. She later sold real estate and became licensed as an insurance agent and worked for State Farm for many years. Joan was a very private woman, and a dedicated wife and grandmother. She loved her family and long to be with her husband ever since his passing. Joan raised an organized, detail-oriented family and loved every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and living life with him. They were long time members of the West Tennessee Seniors Golf Association. She was a die-hard Publishers' Clearinghouse fan and was an avid cookbook reader. Joan was a talented cook and she also enjoyed canning vegetables, making jams and preserves, watching Hallmark Channel, and reading in her free time. Joan was well loved by those who were blessed with knowing her. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones. Joan is survived by her son, Jim Weaver (Donna), Oakland; daughter, Ava Witt (Paul), Oakland; grandchildren, Chandler Witt, Hastin Witt (Caitlin), Henley Witt, J.D. Weaver; sisters, Judy Ward, Ava Garner; brothers, David Freeze, Thomas Freeze; sister-in-law, Dale Weaver; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl David Weaver; and brothers, Danny Freeze and Richard Freeze. A graveside service will be held at 12PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will include J.D. Weaver, Hastin Witt, and Henley Witt. Visitation will be from 10AM until 11:45AM Saturday, January 18, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
