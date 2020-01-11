OAKLAND, TN -- Marion "Joan" Freeze Weaver, 76, passed away Sunday, January 05, 2020, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS . Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 am until 11:45 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.

