Billie Faye Guin Webb, a devoted mom and grandmother, left her earthly home on January 3, 2020, at the age of 76. Her family and friends always knew they were loved. She was happy working in her yard, and she believed water and Miracle Gro should be applied to her flowers daily. She loved yard sales, watching sports especially basketball, and talking about her family to whomever would listen. When you left her house, she wanted you to take something with you whether it be a flower or food. She was a life-long member of Gilmores Chapel Church. The funeral service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Billie had two daughters Teresa Reeves (Terry) of Tremont, and Wanda Sullivan of Tupelo, and a niece, Jennifer Guin that she loved and cared for like a daughter. She had two grandsons Blake Nichols of Tremont and Shane Reeves (Jordan) of Tupelo, and two granddaughters Kelley Hill (Jordan) of Metairie, LA, and Jade Kimbrough (Austin) of Mooreville. Four great-grandchildren that she adored and that always made her smile: Kaden James Kimbrough, Della Christian Kimbrough, Kinsley Elyse Reeves, and Vivien Jade Hill. Billie loved all her cousins, and she looked forward to their visits and phone calls. She also had a Courtyard family that she loved. Her family will forever be grateful and thankful for the caring, kind, and loving people who cared for her the last six months. Billie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Ruby Guin and her brother Gary Guin. Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS, two hours prior to service from 1:00 to 3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate to the Courtyard Activity Fund or the Sanctuary Hospice House. The activities at Courtyard provide socialization for the residents to look forward to each day. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
