David Lyndon "Bodock" Webb, 70, was born on February 28, 1950 to the late Tommie Edith Kelly and Arthur B. Webb. He departed this life in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Baptist Restoration Hospital in Memphis from complications of heart failure. He grew up in the area of Lee County called the "Tater Hills". He attended Plantersville Elementary and Junior High School and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1968. He was an outstanding athlete being named the MVP of the 1968 Grand Slam Basketball Championship game. He attended Itawamba Junior College where he continued his basketball talents, graduating in 1970. In 1956, he met Daryl Morgan in the 1st grade and they married June 6, 1971. Being an avid outdoorsman, he fished in the Lee County Bass Club for many years. He also belonged to several deer camps including Mooda Road in Clay County and Old Blue in Union County. He made trips to hunt in the Colorado mountains with his horse, Blaze. A great fan of all sports, he especially enjoyed the Mooreville Trooper games watching his children and grandchildren participate. He was a true Mississippi State Bulldog fan. For many years, he farmed acreage all over Lee and Itawamba Counties raising cotton, corn and soybeans. The last years of his farming career were spent raising cattle on the Morgan/Webb family farm east of Plantersville. David was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of Lee County Farm Bureau. Going by the nickname Bodock, he was a great Southern storyteller and tales man-most of which were embellished largely and many spun while claiming the prime seat at his favorite hangout, the "Battery Shop"!!! Bodock endeared himself to family and friends as one of the great genuine characters in these parts. He will be missed. A Graveside service celebrating David's life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at the Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. John Armistead officiating. Friends may call on the family between the hours of 11 AM-2 PM on Wednesday in the Sanctuary of the Unity Presbyterian Church, the ancestral Church of the Morgan family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their neighbors and friends. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Daryl Morgan Webb of Plantersville; his son, David A. Webb and his wife, Marie of North Little Rock, Arkansas; his daughter, Morgan Webb Files and her husband, Chad of Plantersville; grandsons who loved Dee Dee, Judson Files and Webb Files of Plantersville; his brother, Dan Webb and wife, Jackie of Plantersville; his nephew, Danny Webb and wife Angie of Mooreville; his niece, Connie Young and husband, Dereck of Tupelo; special aunt and uncle by marriage, Myrl and Tony Carlock and their son, Michael of Saltillo; and a host of friends and extended relatives. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee County farmers, Comer's Café coffee drinkers and employees of Franks Battery Shop. Memorials may be made to the Unity Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 446, Plantersville, MS 38862.
