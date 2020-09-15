Fred Melvin Webb, 86, of Hatley passed from this life on September 14, 2020. He was born in Saltillo, MS May 14, 1934 to Mark and Florence White Webb. He married Shirley Neaves June 22, 1955. He dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel of Christ in 1953. He attended Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee and Alabama Christian College in Montgomery, Alabama. He retired from pulpit preaching in 2011 but never retired from telling people about the Gospel of Christ. He enjoyed and was very much involved in training and showing and judging Racking horses. He took great pride in encouraging his children and grandchildren to train and ride and show horses. His love for beagles took him on many rabbit hunts with some if his closest friends. He was also a widely known auctioneer who passed this talent on to his grandson. Services will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home conducted by his family Hugh Glaze, Dustin Parham, and Holly Pearce Burial will follow in the Hatley Cemetery. He leaves behind to mourn his death, his loving wife Shirley; Daughters, Freida Parham of Hatley, Andra Parham (Mark) of Hatley, and Becky Webb of Hatley, James Webb, of Hatley; Grandchildren, Amber Parker (Chris) Ashlea Coon (Brian), Dustin Parham (Leah), Heather Murphree (Danny), Hannah Cranfield (Andrew), Jamie Lee Stout (Christian), Mack Webb (Keri) 14 great Grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Epperson of Saltillo and Kay Pope of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Joyce Swindle, a brother Donald Webb and a son-in-law Anthony Parham. Pallbearers will be Raymond Little, Bill Steverson, Mark Parham, Leslie Grant, Roy Lee Lindsey, Chris Parker, and Eddie Comer. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Richardson, the Hardees Coffee Club, and all past and present Wee-Care Children who affectionately called him, Granddaddy. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A special thanks to the many doctors who treated him for many years and especially Gerald Parker who cared for him with the greatest ethic. Also, thanks to North MS Home Health Services for their loving, patient, and tender care. He loved them all.
