George Dewitt "Dee" Webb, 77, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness. A native of Tupelo, he was born October 10, 1942 to Wilson "Jack" and Emma Jewell Smith Webb and attended Lawhon School. He attended Blue Mountain College for one semester in 1973 before answering the call to Ministry. In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Ausburg, Germany. He received an Expert Rifleman Award and Good Conduct Medal. In 1967, he was honorably discharged as an E4. He retired from Smurfitt-Stone Container Corporation in Saltillo on March 12, 2004 after a stellar 23 year career. Dee was an enthusiastic gardener who reaped huge proceeds from his efforts. His generosity was reflected in the large amounts of produce he would give away to family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed watching Andy Griffith and Gunsmoke re-runs and claimed to have seen every episode more than once. He was a member of East Heights Baptist Church. Dee will be greatly missed by his family, friends and beloved puppy, Emma. Survivors include his wife, of 20 years, Hattie Fay Osteen of Tupelo; three children, Mark Alan Webb, Matthew Blaine Webb and Melody Webb Donahue; step-children, Kay Thorn and her husband, Mike and Melissa Edwards Dodson; grandchildren, Lucy Donahue, Hasie Ruth Donahue, Jade Webb, Austin Webb, Caleb Webb and Brendley Webb; step-grandchildren, Avery Thorn and his wife, Page Thorn, Garrett Thorn, Kaylen Thorn, Reece Thorn, Celia and Chan Dodson who he had fun playing with; a number of great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jewell Work and her husband, J.B. and Stella Hughes and her husband, T-Bone who Dee enjoyed playing pool with; brothers-in-law, Billy Osteen and Wayne Osteen and his wife, Cathy; and special friend, Lester Kimbrell who stood behind him to the end. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Patricia Louise Shumpert, Roy Connor Webb, Darrell Webb, Jack Wayne Webb; and two step-children, Jeff Edwards and David Murphy. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday, November 29, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Avery Thorn officiating. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Webb, Chan Dodson, Garrett Thorn and Reece Thorn. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Health and Hospice for the good care given to him and two special aides who he grew to love, Courtney and Yolanda. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
