WATER VALLEY -- Joseph Bryan Webb, 58, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on 11:00 am Friday at Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be on 10:00 am - 11:00 am Friday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bruce Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.