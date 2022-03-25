Lowell E. Webb, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1946, in Tupelo, to William Harvey and Pauline Smith Webb. He was an active member of the Tilden Church of Christ. He was a heavy machinery mechanic, and also worked at MDOT for 15 years, before retiring. His true love was farming, which he did most all his life. He was always a hard worker, and also enjoyed woodworking. Services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janice Sheffield Webb; one son, William Lowell Webb; two daughters, Marsha Webb Farris and Janet Webb Miller (Brian), all of Fulton; one sister, Harvie Nell Lindsey of North Augusta, SC; six grandchildren, Alex Farris, Abbie Webb, Will Webb II, Allie Webb, Marshall Glover, and Gavin Glover. He was preceded in death by one brother, William Harold Webb; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Alex Farris, Will Webb II, Marshall Glover, Gavin Glover, Nick Webb, and Tony Parker. Visitation was Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
