Madine Cummings Webb, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born on February 8, 1936, in Smithville, MS, to the late Troy Cummings and Leona Lann Cummings. Madine grew up in a big family with a total of 6 siblings. She learned early the value of family and hard work. Madine graduated from Smithville High School and married the love of her life, Ed Webb. A great wife and mother, she and Ed were blessed by God with five children. She worked for many years in Monroe County and served the public as the Justice Court Clerk. After retirement, she enjoyed making precious memories with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at St. Andrews United Methodist Church for many years. A woman with a true talent, she had a green thumb and could grow just about any flower to make her gardens beautiful. No words can describe all that she meant to her friends and family. Madine leaves behind a great legacy for generations to follow for years to come. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Bryan (Brooks), Madison; sons, David Brazil (Brenda), Amory, Don Brazil, Madison, Wayne Webb (Mandy), Saltillo, and Doug Webb (Myra), Nettleton, MS; grandchildren, Clay Donnell, Chase Donnell, Cole Brazil, Kathryn Brazil, Boone Brazil, Brooks Brazil, Lyndsie Minor, Brandon Ward, Drake Sanders, Zeke Webb, Allison Swan, Amber Nicole Webb, and Amanda Taylor; great- grandchildren, Brantley Brazil, Presley Brazil, Maddie Taylor, Ellie Taylor, Cullen Minor, Cooper Minor, Creed Minor, Rylan Richey, Mila Kyle Ward, Savvy Jane Ward, Remie Webb Ward, Audrey Swan, Cooper Swan, and Carter Swan; sisters, Irene Gregory, and Jean Kendrick; special friend, Angele Frantz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; brothers, Charles Cummings, Williard Cummings, and Lillard Cummings. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am, E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Brian Gordon and Bro. John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be Johnny Cummings, Mike Cummings, Michael Lann, Keith Whitaker, Jeff Morrow, Randall Wigginton, Terry Cummings, and Ricky Gregory. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday morning, at the funeral home, from 9:30 am until the service hour. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society.
