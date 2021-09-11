Martha Sue Webb, affectionately known by family as "Mot", left her earthly home surrounded by family on September 10, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. She was born September 6, 1947 in Tupelo to Benjamin Edward Summers and Mary Lou Gunter Summers. She was raised in the Mooreville Community with her four sisters, Meredith, Carol, Connie, and Donna. She attended Mooreville High School from Kindergarten to her graduation in 1965. In high school, she was among other things, the salutatorian and a cheerleader. She attended Itawamba Junior College for two years, earning her associates degree. She married Phillip Ray Webb March 15, 1968. Her family always loved hearing the story of when she first saw him, noticing his little pug nose. This must have been a foreshadowing because all of her children and grandchildren have this same nose. She worked for Renasant Bank for 35 years, ending her career as the Executive Secretary and officer. Many of Martha's coworkers often commented, "Everyone knows that Martha runs the bank." She was a member of Auburn Baptist Church and was a dedicated member of her Sunday School Class. Martha is known for many wonderful qualities, including her giving spirit of all her time and talents. She baked cakes for others, visited the sick, and would give anything she had to help another person. Martha had a servant's heart and was patient, kind, and also quite the prankster. If you knew her, you probably have a story of how she jumped out from a closet and scared you, or played a practical joke. She loved games like dominoes, yahtzee, and card games. She delighted in playing with family and usually winning. She would probably like for it to be noted that at the time of her passing, she officially won the lifelong contest of "who was the skinniest" with her sisters and "who had the smallest backside" with her sisters-in-law. She was an amazing cook and loved hosting her family. Martha enjoyed walking faithfully with her good buddies, Kay Tucker and Linda Lauderdale. She loved the beach, laying out, reading books, Strawberry ice cream, and scratch-off lottery cards. She was a talented author of stories and poems. She penned many poems for family and friends to commemorate births, deaths, and other special occasions. She was a true superhero to her family. She was an amazing mother, sister, grandmother, daughter, and wife. She loved the Lord and her family. Her sisters, husband and three children, and seven grandchildren were the most loved and important people to her. She spent a lifetime placing them first and loved them well. She wrote these lines to her Dad after he passed away and they hold true for us today. "We've all questioned why but I think we now know that God was ready for you and you just had to go. It's comforting to know you're in the Father's arms today. The pain and suffering have all gone away. We love you and miss you but you've run a good race and someday we'll see you in God's heavenly place." Martha is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phillip Ray Webb; three children, Missy Webb Ford (Scott), Phil Webb (Darla), and John Mark Webb (Lauren); seven grandchildren, Andrew, Erin, Ethan, Jones, Robbie Ruth, Haven, and Halle who loved their "Annie". She is also survived by her four sisters, Meredith Dillard, Carol Horton (Gerald), Connie Collins (Nate), and Donna Knight; and a number of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers-in-law, Lamar Dillard and David Knight; and a nephew, Brad Dillard.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.