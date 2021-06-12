Mrs. Ella Webb, 86, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on June 12, 2021, at the Pinnacle of Oxford. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Reverend Derek Starnes officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Browning Cemetery in Oxford, MS. Pallbearers for Mrs. Webb's service will be Matt Webb, Kyle Webb, Christopher Webb, Gabe Jones, Evan Jones, Thomas Lambert, Wes Morton, and Codie Shuffield. The honorary pallbearers will be the Ladies Sunday School Class of Union West Baptist Church. Mrs. Webb was born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Myrtle A. Nicholas and Norman E. Fisher. She was a graduate of Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, AL with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. An active and involved member of Union West Baptist Church, Mrs. Webb was an example of how to live and be led by her faith in Christ. She served her faith by teaching Sunday School and working with the youth in church. She found her greatest joy and dedication in being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. An accomplished cook, she provided delicious meals for her family on Sundays for lunch and Holiday meals. In addition, she loved to travel all over the United States with her devoted husband and was an avid reader. Mrs. Webb was a blessing to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Byron Fisher, Rufus Fisher, Lewis Fisher, and Van Fisher. Mrs. Webb is survived by her husband, Clay Webb of Oxford, MS; sons Tony Webb and his wife Darlene of Waveland, MS, and Richie Webb and his wife, Deb of Oxford, MS; brother, David Fisher of Boise, Idaho; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Webb's memory may be made to Browning Cemetery Fund c/o Libby Callicoat, 324 County Road 321, Oxford, MS 38655. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
