Pontotoc — Nancy Ellen Webb passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Nancy was born on September 26, 1955, in Tupelo, MS to B.W. and Jean Webb. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1973. She was a standout basketball player at PHS and continued her career with a 4-year scholarship to Blue Mountain College. After ending her college career, she was the first women's basketball referee in the state of Mississippi. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Nancy had a passion for traveling, watching sports, and caring for her dogs. Nancy had a strong desire to help others. She has impacted many lives with her, motivation, personality, and leadership. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, B.W. and Jean Webb. Survivors include her sister, Jennifer Webb Quarles(Randy); brother, Joseph Webb(Shannon); nieces and nephews, Austin Cook(Ashton), Hannah Quarles, Shelby Knight(Cooper), and Kye Webb. Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022, 5-8PM and Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 1PM until service time of 2PM. All visitation and the service will be held at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Bro. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Austin Cook, Cooper Knight, Cory Bailey, Phil Webb, Kye Webb, and Tommy Morton.
