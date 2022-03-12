Patsy "Pat" Webb passed away peacefully at her home in Saltillo on Friday, March 11, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 84 years old. Pat was born December 11, 1937 in Tupelo, the daughter of Carl and Sadie Kate Maynard Butler. A woman with a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, Pat was employed in many capacities over the years. Even before her high school graduation, she began working as a cashier in the grocery business and later in the motel industry. She also owned a cleaning service with her daughter, Jan. Many friends and family will remember her as the longtime owner of "Pat's Shoes." Once she retired, Pat enjoyed many activities including gardening, shopping at yard sales, and trips to Branson, Missouri. However her greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. Pat leaves behind her husband, Ernest Lee Webb of Saltillo; son, Eddie Keith of Saltillo; grandchildren, Lisa Keith of Saltillo, Britney Keith Hood and husband, Frank, of Tupelo, and Brandon Keith of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Adah Jade Keith, Jenna Kaye Keith, Kellen Corbell, Paisley Hood, Andilyn Lee Hood, and Brylee Jan Hood; nephew, Donnie Ward; and a dear family friend, Pam Gentry. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Jot White; the father of her children, Treman Keith; her daughter, Janice Keith; and two nieces, Gail Estes and Judy Johnson. A celebration of Pat's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Clemons, Paul Estes, Terry Gladwell, Gary Johnson, Charles Copeland, Mike Reynolds, DJ Reynolds, and Jimmy Keith. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in honor of Janice Lynn Keith. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Pat's caregiver, Cheryl Clayton and the Sanctuary Home Hospice team, Mandy, Safira, Jessica, Alayna, and Lisa. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.