Sarah Alice Crawford Webb, 92, passed away on October 27, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a housewife, former employee for Lee County and City of Tupelo, member of Eastern Star and she was the second oldest member of First Baptist Church of Saltillo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2010 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield and Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Webb of Saltillo; son, Larry Webb of Guntown; (4) grandchildren; (1) great-grandchild; host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Duck" Webb; parents, Guy and Mary Blanche Crawford; brother, Guy H. Crawford, JR; great-grandson, Samuel Jackson Webb; sister, Mary Hamilton Caruthers and husband, Wyatt. Pallbearers will be Larry Webb, Lawrence Webb, Nathan Webb, Wyatt Morgan Caruthers, Barry Johnston, Chris Johnston. Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School class, James Holland Webb, Larry Webb (Tody), Carlton Smith, Marie Smith, Timmy Webb, Ann Taylor, Hazel Raines, Ernest Lee Webb and W.K. Webb. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or building fund for First Baptist Church, 311 Mobile St, Saltillo MS. 38866. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.