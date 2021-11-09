Teresa Joe Hood Webb, 62, died Monday, November 8, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center from complications of heart disease. Teresa Jo was born on March 11, 1959 in Tupelo to the late Joe Hood and Evie Lou Matthews Hood Williamson. She grew up in Plantersville where she enjoyed a pristine childhood playing at Cecil Johnson's Park with all the other Plantersville children. She learned to play basketball there and became an ace basketball player. She graduated from Shannon High School in l977 and, later, received her AA degree from Itawamba Community College. Teresa Jo spent most of her working life in the hospitality industry. The last few years, she enjoyed being the dispatcher for Yellow Cab Company. Teresa was an independent soul who always stood her ground. She had a personality that attracted people to her and she enjoy good conversation, especially all things Plantersville. A great cook, she was devoted to her do Lili! Teresa grew up in the First Baptist Church of Plantersville. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Private burial will follow in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Thurs. only at the funeral home. Teresa is survived by her son, David Webb, Jr. (Amanda) of Mooreville; her grandchildren, Ryan, Alexis, Luke and Lucian; a niece, Cheyanna Gates of Little Rock, Ark. a great niece, Harley Poole of Louisiana; several aunts, uncles and cousins and other relatives in her extended Matthews and Hood families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Evie Lou ; her step father, James "Pops" Williamson and two sisters, Kay Hood and Tammy Gates. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
