62, passed away on Sat., March 7, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo. Willie James Webb was born to his late parents, Malchi Webb and Willie Mae Johnson on May 28, 1957 in Clay Co. He received his education from Beasley Schools. Mr. Willie Webb is survived by three daughters; Cassandra Gillespie (Ezekial) of West Point, Shondra Gathings of Okolona, and Shavondcae Morgan (Marcus). Two sons; Tavarus Boone of Okolona and Onmarijoe Boone of Okolona. Five sisters; Willene Jefferson of West Point, Juanita Johnson (Isiah) of Painsville, Ohio, Anette Webbs of West Point, Louveina Brown of West Point, and Bunnie Perry (C.B.) of West Point. Two brothers; Melbee Webb, Sr. of West Point and John Webb (Inez) of Painseville, Ohio. There are nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., March 13, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Baptist MBC with Rev. Mike Wilson officiating. The burial will follow at the Union Baptist MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.